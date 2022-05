Rosemary Radford Ruether, a pioneer of feminist theology, has died One of the founding mothers of feminist theology has died. Rosemary Radford Ruether was among the first scholars to think deeply about the role of women in Christianity.

Obituaries Rosemary Radford Ruether, a pioneer of feminist theology, has died Rosemary Radford Ruether, a pioneer of feminist theology, has died Listen · 3:27 3:27 One of the founding mothers of feminist theology has died. Rosemary Radford Ruether was among the first scholars to think deeply about the role of women in Christianity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor