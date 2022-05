Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to win Republican primary for Arkansas governor Before her campaign even began, Sarah Huckabee Sanders nabbed an endorsement for her race for Arkansas governor from former President Donald Trump. She is the favorite to win the GOP primary Tuesday.

Elections Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to win Republican primary for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to win Republican primary for Arkansas governor Audio will be available later today. Before her campaign even began, Sarah Huckabee Sanders nabbed an endorsement for her race for Arkansas governor from former President Donald Trump. She is the favorite to win the GOP primary Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor