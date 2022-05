Divvying up the nearly $1 billion Surfside condo settlement After the nearly $1 billion settlement for the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse comes the task of divvying it up. Families have to file claims to put a dollar value on their lost loved ones' lives.

National Divvying up the nearly $1 billion Surfside condo settlement Divvying up the nearly $1 billion Surfside condo settlement Audio will be available later today. After the nearly $1 billion settlement for the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse comes the task of divvying it up. Families have to file claims to put a dollar value on their lost loved ones' lives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor