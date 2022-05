The last functioning public pay phone in Manhattan has been removed The city has gradually been replacing payphones with public Wi-Fi hotspots where people can hop online and even charge a cell phone. The old pay phone is headed to the Museum of the City of New York.

Technology The last functioning public pay phone in Manhattan has been removed The city has gradually been replacing payphones with public Wi-Fi hotspots where people can hop online and even charge a cell phone. The old pay phone is headed to the Museum of the City of New York.