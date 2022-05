Taiwanese Foreign Minister: China is putting more military pressure on Taiwan NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about the threat his country faces from China, and how the U.S. is helping.

Asia Taiwanese Foreign Minister: China is putting more military pressure on Taiwan Taiwanese Foreign Minister: China is putting more military pressure on Taiwan Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about the threat his country faces from China, and how the U.S. is helping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor