A battlefield assessment — three months after Russia invaded Ukraine When Ukraine was invaded, many expected a quick Russian victory. The war is three months old, with both sides digging in and no end in sight. Many analysts say the trends now favor Ukraine.

When Ukraine was invaded, many expected a quick Russian victory. The war is three months old, with both sides digging in and no end in sight. Many analysts say the trends now favor Ukraine.