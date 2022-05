A married couple turns an out-of-commission helicopter into a camper Blake Morris and Maggie Morton, both Coast Guard pilots, saw the helicopter on Facebook Marketplace. After more than 900 hours of work, they took their "helicamper" out for its first trip.

A married couple turns an out-of-commission helicopter into a camper Blake Morris and Maggie Morton, both Coast Guard pilots, saw the helicopter on Facebook Marketplace. After more than 900 hours of work, they took their "helicamper" out for its first trip.