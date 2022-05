Journalist who wrote about gun violence was killed in mass shooting in Buffalo The Challenger is a Black-owned, woman-owned newspaper in Buffalo, N.Y. One of its journalists, Katherine Massey, was killed in the grocery store attack this month that left 10 African Americans dead.

