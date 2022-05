American pickle legend Robert J. Vlasic has died at age 96 Robert J. Vlasic died at his home earlier this month at age 96. The businessman helped grow Vlasic into America's number-one pickle by not taking himself, or the company, too seriously.

Obituaries

American pickle legend Robert J. Vlasic has died at age 96

Robert J. Vlasic died at his home earlier this month at age 96. The businessman helped grow Vlasic into America's number-one pickle by not taking himself, or the company, too seriously.