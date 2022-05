A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Lori Hinnant, investigative correspondent with the Associated Press, about the story of a Ukrainian medic who recorded footage of her time in Mariupol.

Europe A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Lori Hinnant, investigative correspondent with the Associated Press, about the story of a Ukrainian medic who recorded footage of her time in Mariupol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor