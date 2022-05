The Activision Blizzard union vote could signal a big change in the video game world A small group of workers at the video game company Activision Blizzard won an election to form a union. It could signal a big change in an industry that has a bullying and harassment problem.

Business The Activision Blizzard union vote could signal a big change in the video game world The Activision Blizzard union vote could signal a big change in the video game world Listen · 3:00 3:00 A small group of workers at the video game company Activision Blizzard won an election to form a union. It could signal a big change in an industry that has a bullying and harassment problem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor