Many nations say they won't go to the Summit of the Americas unless all are invited Will the U.S. be able to salvage the remnants of the Summit of the Americas? And what does the growing boycott mean for U.S. influence in Latin America?

Latin America Many nations say they won't go to the Summit of the Americas unless all are invited Many nations say they won't go to the Summit of the Americas unless all are invited Listen · 3:44 3:44 Will the U.S. be able to salvage the remnants of the Summit of the Americas? And what does the growing boycott mean for U.S. influence in Latin America? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor