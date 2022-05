Families reunite at a Uvalde community center after elementary school shooting NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with San Antonio Express-News reporter Jacob Beltran about the latest develops in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

National Families reunite at a Uvalde community center after elementary school shooting NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with San Antonio Express-News reporter Jacob Beltran about the latest develops in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor