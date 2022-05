#2243: Mike Scuttles His Acura : The Best of Car Talk How sea-worthy is your car? Not sure? Neither was Mike, but he found himself doing a little impromptu pond skimming in his Acura Integra at about 26 knotts and it didn't go so well. Find out what happens when your car takes a big drink of water on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2243: Mike Scuttles His Acura #2243: Mike Scuttles His Acura Listen · 34:53 34:53 How sea-worthy is your car? Not sure? Neither was Mike, but he found himself doing a little impromptu pond skimming in his Acura Integra at about 26 knotts and it didn't go so well. Find out what happens when your car takes a big drink of water on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor