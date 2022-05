A gunman opened fire in a Texas school and killed 19 children, 2 adults Children at a Robb Elementary in Uvalde were in their final week of school. Tuesday's shooting was the deadliest in a grade school since Sandy Hook a decade ago in Connecticut.

National A gunman opened fire in a Texas school and killed 19 children, 2 adults A gunman opened fire in a Texas school and killed 19 children, 2 adults Listen · 4:15 4:15 Children at a Robb Elementary in Uvalde were in their final week of school. Tuesday's shooting was the deadliest in a grade school since Sandy Hook a decade ago in Connecticut.