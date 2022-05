What, if anything, might Congress do about years of mass shootings? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th District, following Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people.

Politics What, if anything, might Congress do about years of mass shootings? What, if anything, might Congress do about years of mass shootings? Listen · 6:53 6:53 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th District, following Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor