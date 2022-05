In Georgia, Trump's pick for governor, who ran on election lies, loses The power of former President Trump's endorsement faltered in Georgia's closely watched primaries on Tuesday. His pick for U.S. Senate won, but so too did two of his biggest political foes.

In Georgia, Trump's pick for governor, who ran on election lies, loses The power of former President Trump's endorsement faltered in Georgia's closely watched primaries on Tuesday. His pick for U.S. Senate won, but so too did two of his biggest political foes.