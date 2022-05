There are protests along the U.S.-Mexico border after judge blocks ending Title 42 Along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrant groups seeking asylum are protesting a judge's ruling that keeps Title 42, Trump-era pandemic border restrictions, in place.

National There are protests along the U.S.-Mexico border after judge blocks ending Title 42 There are protests along the U.S.-Mexico border after judge blocks ending Title 42 Listen · 3:26 3:26 Along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrant groups seeking asylum are protesting a judge's ruling that keeps Title 42, Trump-era pandemic border restrictions, in place. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor