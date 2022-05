2 years after George Floyd's murder, many Blacks in Minneapolis do not feel any safer Since Floyd was murdered by officer Derek Chauvin, what's changed for Black residents? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-state Sen. Jeffrey Hayden, who represented the district where Floyd was killed.

Listen · 7:14