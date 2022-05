About half of the Republican campaigns for Michigan governor are in question The Michigan elections bureau says five Republican candidates for Michigan governor can't appear on the ballot because of invalid signatures on their nominating petitions.

About half of the Republican campaigns for Michigan governor are in question About half of the Republican campaigns for Michigan governor are in question Listen · 2:12 2:12 The Michigan elections bureau says five Republican candidates for Michigan governor can't appear on the ballot because of invalid signatures on their nominating petitions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor