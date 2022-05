The mass shooting in Texas is the latest tragic news involving a school A gunman opened fire Tuesday at a rural elementary school in Uvalde. At least 21 people have been killed — 19 children and two adults.

National The mass shooting in Texas is the latest tragic news involving a school The mass shooting in Texas is the latest tragic news involving a school Listen · 3:38 3:38 A gunman opened fire Tuesday at a rural elementary school in Uvalde. At least 21 people have been killed — 19 children and two adults. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor