Callers find it is taking longer to get emergency services in Portland, Ore. The city adopted a new 911 system to triage calls and streamline dispatching. But many people in need of help find themselves on hold. The same system has caused problems in other cities.

National Callers find it is taking longer to get emergency services in Portland, Ore. Callers find it is taking longer to get emergency services in Portland, Ore. Listen · 4:04 4:04 The city adopted a new 911 system to triage calls and streamline dispatching. But many people in need of help find themselves on hold. The same system has caused problems in other cities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor