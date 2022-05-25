Accessibility links
Voters in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas cast their ballots in key primaries this week.

Ongoing political battles are providing a compelling backdrop for this year's contests.

Strict voting laws in Alabama and Georgia had Democrats worried about turnout.

And Republicans have spent a lot of time this election season vying for the support of Donald Trump's base, shifting their rhetoric further and further right.

We discuss what insights we can glean from the results in Alabama and Georgia.

Listen · 29:39
  • Download
People check results coming in as they attend a primary night election party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images hide caption

People check results coming in as they attend a primary night election party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas cast their ballots in key primaries yesterday.

And the results are in. The winners include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Ongoing political battles are providing a compelling backdrop for this year's contests.

Strict voting laws in Alabama and Georgia had Democrats worried about turnout. And Republicans have spent a lot of time this election season vying for the support of Donald Trump's base, shifting their rhetoric further and further right.

We spend some time looking at Alabama and Georgia. What insights can we glean about where the country is headed based on these results?

Reid Wilson, Cody Short, and Greg Bluestein join us for the conversation.

