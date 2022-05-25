The Results From The Most Recent Round Of Primaries

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas cast their ballots in key primaries yesterday.

And the results are in. The winners include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Ongoing political battles are providing a compelling backdrop for this year's contests.

Strict voting laws in Alabama and Georgia had Democrats worried about turnout. And Republicans have spent a lot of time this election season vying for the support of Donald Trump's base, shifting their rhetoric further and further right.

We spend some time looking at Alabama and Georgia. What insights can we glean about where the country is headed based on these results?

Reid Wilson, Cody Short, and Greg Bluestein join us for the conversation.

