The Best of Car Talk #2244: Don't Furry About It!

The other day Ashley was standing behind her Toyota Camry while a friend tried to start it. At the very moment the engine roared to life, out of the car's muffler came a fur ball with enough force that it passed right by her. Now, the Camry has been having a few power issues lately, but is Ashley going to have to replace all four hamsters AND their little exercise wheels, or can her Camry run fine on just three of the little guys? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.