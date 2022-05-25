Accessibility links
Perspective

It's Been a Minute

Presenting 'Life Kit': Making the most of travel and your time off

Listen · 20:22
  • Download
A couple with a dog admire the view over Ullswater in the Bank Holiday summer sunshine near Glenridding in the Lake District in north west England on August 31, 2020. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

AFP via Getty Images

A couple with a dog admire the view over Ullswater in the Bank Holiday summer sunshine near Glenridding in the Lake District in north west England on August 31, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images
Life Kit

Why Travel? Find Joy When You Leave (Or Stay) Home

In this episode from our friends at Life Kit, guest host Elise Hu teaches us how to make the most of our time off. Joined by travel writer Torre deRoche and artist Jenny Odell, they go beyond travel tips and investigate why we travel and share what travel means to them.

Additional production and editorial support came from Janet Woojeong Lee and Tamar Charney.