Former Parkland student says gun violence leaves communities 'a little bit broken' NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jaclyn Corin, Parkland shooting survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives, about her response to the Uvalde attack and how living through Parkland has shaped her.

