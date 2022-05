Soccer star Megan Rapinoe talks about finally gaining pay equality U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe joins Jay Williams on The Limits to talk about the latest ruling that grants the U.S. women's national team an equal payday with their male counterparts.

U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe joins Jay Williams on The Limits to talk about the latest ruling that grants the U.S. women's national team an equal payday with their male counterparts.