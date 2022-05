Biden signs police reform executive order on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death President Biden has marked the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by signing an executive order. It will set up some of the police reforms that stalled in Congress.

Law Biden signs police reform executive order on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death

President Biden has marked the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by signing an executive order. It will set up some of the police reforms that stalled in Congress.