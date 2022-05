It's unclear whether the U.S. and Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear deal The Biden administration came to office promising to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, but for months officials have said time is running out. The top negotiator is briefing Congress on the stalemate.

Middle East It's unclear whether the U.S. and Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear deal It's unclear whether the U.S. and Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear deal Listen · 3:02 3:02 The Biden administration came to office promising to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, but for months officials have said time is running out. The top negotiator is briefing Congress on the stalemate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor