As human rights official visits Xinjiang, data hack appears to show persecution there The UN's top official for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, is in China this week and will visit the western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The UN's top official for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, is in China this week and will visit the western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of genocide and crimes against humanity.