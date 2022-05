'Will Be Wild' explores how we got to the many system failures of Jan. 6 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz about Will Be Wild, their new podcast diving deep into how the Jan. 6 insurrection happened.

National Security 'Will Be Wild' explores how we got to the many system failures of Jan. 6

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz about Will Be Wild, their new podcast diving deep into how the Jan. 6 insurrection happened.