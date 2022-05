Texas grocery chain donates $500,000 to those affected by the Uvalde shooting The chain H-E-B is also giving people the option to donate via its website or through its delivery app. The company's nonprofit arm — the Spirit of Giving Fund — will then disburse those donations.

National Texas grocery chain donates $500,000 to those affected by the Uvalde shooting Texas grocery chain donates $500,000 to those affected by the Uvalde shooting Listen · 0:28 0:28 The chain H-E-B is also giving people the option to donate via its website or through its delivery app. The company's nonprofit arm — the Spirit of Giving Fund — will then disburse those donations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor