Social justice group examines how deeply the far-right has penetrated state politics The results of a study released this month find that at least one in five Republican state legislators across the country are affiliated with far-right groups on Facebook.

National Security Social justice group examines how deeply the far-right has penetrated state politics Social justice group examines how deeply the far-right has penetrated state politics Listen · 3:51 3:51 The results of a study released this month find that at least one in five Republican state legislators across the country are affiliated with far-right groups on Facebook. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor