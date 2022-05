House lawmakers hold hearings into the baby formula shortage NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rep. Rosa DeLauro about a House panel hearing that questioned why it took the FDA four months to issue warnings about baby formula that didn't meet safety requirements.

Politics House lawmakers hold hearings into the baby formula shortage House lawmakers hold hearings into the baby formula shortage Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rep. Rosa DeLauro about a House panel hearing that questioned why it took the FDA four months to issue warnings about baby formula that didn't meet safety requirements. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor