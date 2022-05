On 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death, Biden signs police reform order President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday on policing — two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Politics On 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death, Biden signs police reform order On 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death, Biden signs police reform order Listen · 2:07 2:07 President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday on policing — two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor