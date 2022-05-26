PM Live: The Most Collectible Comic Book Ever?

Trisha Pickelhaupt for NPR

What makes an item collectible? Is it scarcity? Or the passage of time? Or, say, a bold and mythology-making stunt performed by the rock band KISS? As it turns out, it is all of the above and more!

At our recent live show, we went on a journey through collectibles history to learn what gives collectible items their value. And since these tactics work for companies like Marvel, we decided to try them out for ourselves. Yes, we decided to transform our very own Micro-Face comic book into the most collectible item of all time.

And lo, the "Micro-Face: Origins Edition" was born. What's more, this very special collectible to end all collectibles could be yours. That's right, we're offering you the chance to bid on our one-of-one, official collectible comic book. The auction lasts only one week. Don't miss out on a chance to make history!

