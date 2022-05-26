Accessibility links
Oxford High School students walk out in Michigan in support of Uvalde Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out and formed a 'U' on the football field to show support for Uvalde students and families.
Special Series

Uvalde elementary school shooting

Students at a Michigan school where a mass shooting occurred show support for Uvalde

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Oxford High School students walked out of classes on Thursday in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the community of Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school this week. Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP

Oxford High School students walked out of classes on Thursday in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the community of Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school this week.

Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP

OXFORD, Mich. — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a 'U' on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas.

"We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it," sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News.

21 crosses stand in front of Uvalde's Robb Elementary to honor those who were killed

Uvalde elementary school shooting

21 crosses stand in front of Uvalde's Robb Elementary to honor those who were killed

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be safe, spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky said.

Enlarge this image

Oxford High School students embrace each other during Thursday's walkout. Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP

Oxford High School students embrace each other during Thursday's walkout.

Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP

She said it was part of a national effort by Students Demand Action, a group calling for changes in gun laws.

Oxford shooting victim's family files $100 million suit, saying the school failed her

National

Oxford shooting victim's family files $100 million suit, saying the school failed her

"As a community, our hearts are with Uvalde and we understand why some of our students chose to participate in the national walkout," Stublensky said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Oxford school shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter under a theory that they made a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failed to respond to signs of mental distress.

Special Series

Uvalde elementary school shooting