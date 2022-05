What schools can (and can't) do to prevent school shootings After several high-profile school shootings in recent years, school safety experts have coalesced around a handful of important measures that communities and politicians can take to protect students.

Education What schools can (and can't) do to prevent school shootings What schools can (and can't) do to prevent school shootings Listen · 4:09 4:09 After several high-profile school shootings in recent years, school safety experts have coalesced around a handful of important measures that communities and politicians can take to protect students. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor