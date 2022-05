How Americans actually feel about gun rights versus restrictions In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, here's what U.S. polling says about the country's attitude toward guns and gun policy.

National How Americans actually feel about gun rights versus restrictions How Americans actually feel about gun rights versus restrictions Listen · 3:40 3:40 In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, here's what U.S. polling says about the country's attitude toward guns and gun policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor