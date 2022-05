Tom Cruise returns to the danger zone in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Three Decades after the original Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns to lead a fresh squadron of Navy fighter pilots in Top Gun: Maverick.

Review Movie Reviews Tom Cruise returns to the danger zone in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Tom Cruise returns to the danger zone in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Listen · 4:19 4:19 Three Decades after the original Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns to lead a fresh squadron of Navy fighter pilots in Top Gun: Maverick. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor