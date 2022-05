Mona Fort, who died of COVID, is remembered with 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra Kathryn Redmond remembers Mona Fort, who died from COVID at age 67, with the song My Way by Frank Sinatra. The song accompanied the photo tribute at her funeral.

Obituaries Mona Fort, who died of COVID, is remembered with 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra Kathryn Redmond remembers Mona Fort, who died from COVID at age 67, with the song My Way by Frank Sinatra. The song accompanied the photo tribute at her funeral.