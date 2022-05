'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67 Actor Ray Liotta, who rocketed to film stardom in Goodfellas, has died in his sleep at a hotel in the Dominican Republic where he was filming a movie. He was 67.

Obituaries 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67 Listen · 2:42 2:42 Actor Ray Liotta, who rocketed to film stardom in Goodfellas, has died in his sleep at a hotel in the Dominican Republic where he was filming a movie. He was 67. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor