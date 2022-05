News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region Local authorities contradict themselves on the details of how the Texas school shooting unfolded. The NRA holds its annual convention in Houston. And Russia makes inroads in eastern Ukraine.

National News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region Listen · 11:08 11:08 Local authorities contradict themselves on the details of how the Texas school shooting unfolded. The NRA holds its annual convention in Houston. And Russia makes inroads in eastern Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor