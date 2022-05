Actor Ray Liotta, best known for 'Goodfellas,' dies at 67 Liotta was in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie Dangerous Waters when he died. He is perhaps best remembered for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie Goodfellas.

