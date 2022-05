The National Memorial Day Concert is making an in-person return this weekend For the last two years, A Night of Remembrance has been been taped because of the pandemic. There will be special tributes for Gen. Colin Powell, Gold Star families and women who served in WWII.

National The National Memorial Day Concert is making an in-person return this weekend The National Memorial Day Concert is making an in-person return this weekend Listen · 0:28 0:28 For the last two years, A Night of Remembrance has been been taped because of the pandemic. There will be special tributes for Gen. Colin Powell, Gold Star families and women who served in WWII.