The tragedy in Uvalde has reignited the political fight over gun ownership The killings revive a debate about gun control and who should and shouldn't have weapons. A husband and wife who work at a meatpacking plant in Uvalde talk about living with guns in Texas.

National The tragedy in Uvalde has reignited the political fight over gun ownership The tragedy in Uvalde has reignited the political fight over gun ownership Listen · 7:34 7:34 The killings revive a debate about gun control and who should and shouldn't have weapons. A husband and wife who work at a meatpacking plant in Uvalde talk about living with guns in Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor