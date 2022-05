Democratic senators call on Republicans to do something about gun safety Another mass shooting and lawmakers talk tough about gun safety — yet possibly getting nothing done. As some in Congress try to find common ground on background checks, can this time be different?

Politics Democratic senators call on Republicans to do something about gun safety