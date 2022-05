Javelin missiles are in short supply and restocking them won't be easy Ukrainian fighters have destroyed Russian fighting vehicles with U.S. supplied Javelins. But replacing the thousands of missiles could take years, largely because of a crimp in the supply chain.

