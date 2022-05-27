A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it

Betty Sandison, 84, this month earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She began in 1955, and then paused for family and work reasons. She reenrolled in 2018.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A college education is a wonderful thing to have, and you don't have to rush to complete it. Some people take an extra semester, another year or, in the case of Betty Sandison, about seven decades. At the age of 84, she just earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She originally started in 1955, then paused for her husband's career to raise her daughters and work as a nurse. Sandison reenrolled in 2018 and earned her degree this month. It's MORNING EDITION.

