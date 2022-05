A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it Betty Sandison, 84, this month earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She began in 1955, and then paused for family and work reasons. She reenrolled in 2018.

Education A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it Listen · 0:27 0:27 Betty Sandison, 84, this month earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She began in 1955, and then paused for family and work reasons. She reenrolled in 2018. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor